Dramatic video shows Metro Blue Line train crashing into driver who turned onto tracks in Long Beach

LAPD officials shared video of a Blue Line train crashing into a car in Long Beach on March 3, 2020.

LAPD officials on Wednesday cautioned drivers to be careful around train tracks upon releasing dramatic video of a person driving in front of an oncoming Metro Blue Line in Long Beach, causing a collision.

Los Angeles Police Department Detective Moses Castillo shared video of the incident, which occurred about 10:55 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 55th Street and Long Beach Avenue.

The video shows the driver turning left into the oncoming train after slowing down near the train tracks. The light-rail train plows into the vehicle at the intersection.

“That’s got to hurt,” said the person recording the video shared by Castillo.

“This driver made it out alive with only scrapes & bruises,” the detective tweeted. “We are grateful this was not a fatal collision.”

It appears that only one gate arm was down in the intersection, allowing the driver to proceed through.

The driver has not been identified.

