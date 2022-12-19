It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Southern California because temperatures will finally start to rise heading into Christmas weekend.

After weeks of borrowing under blankets, it will finally be in the 70s again in sunny SoCal.

“Attention Christmas Day planners! Potential growing for a warm and dry holiday,” The National Weather Service tweeted.

The warmer weather will begin Saturday, Christmas Eve.

According to the agency, Christmas Day will be between 69 and 79 degrees in Camarillo, with the best forecast predicted at 74 degrees.

In Van Nuys, the range is between 70 and 82 degrees, with the best forecast predicted at 76.

In Palmdale, the range is between 61 and 72 degrees, with the best forecast at 67 degrees.

And in Los Angeles, the range will be between 68 and 81 degrees with the best forecast predicted at 76 degrees.

Gusty north to northeast winds are also expected around Christmas, but there’s no rain in sight, according to NWS.

The strongest winds are expected Friday, but they are expected to weaken into Saturday.

Gusty winds are predicted in the mountains and valleys of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Gusts are expected between 30 and 45 mph, with isolated gusts of up to 50 mph, according to the Weather Service.