‘Driest I’ve ever seen it’: Angeles National Forest fire danger elevated to ‘extreme’

A sign is posted at the entrance to the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument near Azusa.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

As Southern California grapples with worsening drought conditions and record-breaking heat, officials with the U.S. Forest Service have elevated the fire danger level in the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument from “very high” to “extreme.”

That’s the second-most-dangerous level on the Forest Service scale, with “critical” being the most severe.

Firefighters at the Oak Flat Station in Castaic say rising temperatures and decreasing moisture have made the landscape ready to combust at the first hint of a spark — one called Angeles National Forest vegetation “the driest I’ve ever seen it.”

The “extreme” designation comes with several restrictions, according to Angeles National Forest spokeswoman Diane Travis.

