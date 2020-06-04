Drive-by shooting in Pasadena leaves man critically wounded

The 100 block of Painter Avenue in Pasadena, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

A man suffered critical injuries after he was shot by someone in a passing car in Pasadena on Thursday morning, officials said.

The shooting took place about 10:45 a.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 100 block of Painter Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Based on a preliminary investigation, “it appears the victim was standing on the sidewalk in front of the property when the suspect vehicle drove up alongside and shot at the victim, striking him in the

torso area,” police said in a written statement. “It has been reported by witnesses the suspect vehicle may have been a grey colored sedan which was occupied by at least two suspects.”

First responders found the victim lying wounded on a lawn outside an apartment building, officials said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

“This is an active investigation and detectives are currently following up with leads. The

motive remains unknown,” according to the police statement.

Detectives asked anyone with information to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.