Drive-thru coronavirus testing site set up at Century City mall parking garage

A medical practice set up a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at a mall's parking garage in Century City Wednesday.

Only people with a provider order and an appointment can get tested. First responders, symptomatic people and those with high-risk for serious illness are being prioritized, according to One Medical.

"Those interested in receiving a COVID-19 test must first be assessed by One Medical’s virtual care team," One Medical said in a news release. "If you are determined to be a good candidate for testing, the One Medical team will schedule a testing appointment for you at the best time and location."

Wendy Burch reports from Century City for the KTLA 5 News on April 2, 2020.