Drive-thru coronavirus testing site to open at baseball stadium in Lake Elsinore

Drivers wait in line at a drive-through coronavirus testing place at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group on March 19, 2020, in Yorba Linda.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

A drive-through facility for coronavirus testing will open at a baseball stadium in Lake Elsinore this weekend.

Testing at the Lake Elsinore Diamond stadium will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in parking lot C, Riverside County health officials announced in a news release. Those who want to be tested must have symptoms or a risk of exposure and must make an appointment by calling (800) 945-6171.

“This is going to take extreme measures, and it is our turn to step in and offer our support to ensure a coordinated and collaborative approach to best serve and protect all of Riverside County,” Lake Elsinore Mayor Brian Tisdale said in a statement. Lake Elsinore’s city manager declared a public emergency Tuesday.

The testing site is modeled after a drive-through facility for Coachella Valley residents that was set up at Southwest Church in Indian Wells starting Wednesday. Testing there is available from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday, though officials are considering adding more days, said Shane Reichardt, spokesman for the county Emergency Management Department.

