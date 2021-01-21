1 sought in drive-thru robbery of Palmdale Jack in the Box

An armed robbery suspect and suspect’s vehicle are seen in these images provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are asking the public for help Thursday in their search for an armed person they say held up a Jack in the Box restaurant in Palmdale.

The robbery occurred on Oct. 26 at the Jack in the Box located at 570 West Rancho Vista Blvd. the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The individual approached the drive-thru window in a silver car, possibly a 2012-2019 Nissan Versa, and pointed a gun at an employee while demanding money, the news release stated.

The employee inside the restaurant complied and allowed the suspect to take cash from the register.

The robber fled the area but the incident was recorded on surveillance video.

Images show the person identified as the suspect wearing a blue hoodie and what appear to be rubber gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Munoz at 661-272-2445. Anonymous tips can be submitted calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

