Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Monday night where a vehicle was left on the new 6th Street bridge near downtown Los Angeles.

Officers responded to the scene when the three-vehicle collision was reported around 10:30 p.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

No one was injured in the crash but one of the drivers left their vehicle on the bridge and fled the scene, prompting authorities to file a hit-and-run report, the spokesperson said.

Witnesses said the driver had been doing stunts in front of spectators before losing control and crashing into the other vehicles.

Police have not confirmed the details of the collision and are still searching for the driver.

The crash was the first reported on the new 6th Street Viaduct since it opened a week ago.

Traffic was temporarily closed in both directions during the investigation.

The bridge had reopened to traffic by Tuesday morning.