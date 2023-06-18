A hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and killed a woman while performing street stunts in Long Beach was arrested on Saturday.

The suspect, Saul Alfas, 20, from Carson, walked into the lobby of Long Beach Police Headquarters and surrendered, authorities said.

On Friday night, Alfas was performing donuts at the intersection of Willow Street and Caspian Avenue when he struck an oncoming vehicle.

The crash caused the victim’s car to lose control and smash into a tree in the center median, police said.

The woman was ejected and killed at the scene. At the time, Alfas had driven away without rendering help or calling the authorities.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending an investigation by the L.A. County Coroner’s Office.

Alfas was booked on one felony count of vehicular manslaughter and one felony count of hit-and-run causing injury or death. He is being held on $50,000 bail.