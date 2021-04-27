Driver arrested after crashing into Victorville police SUV while under influence of marijuana: SBSD

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department released these photos of the Victorville crash site.

A man suspected of crashing his car into a Victorville Police Department SUV while under the influence of marijuana was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving, authorities said Monday.

No injuries were reported in the crash, which happened around 10:20 p.m. Sunday on Village Drive near Clovis Street in Victorville, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were wrapping up an investigation into a hit-and-run crash when a driver approached two parked patrol vehicles — both with their emergency lights activated — and slammed into one of them, a sheriff’s news release stated. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Gabriel Valencia of Victorville, was determined to be under the influence of marijuana at the time, authorities said.

Valencia was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of the drugs and driving without a license, inmate records showed. He was cited and released.

“As a reminder, under California Vehicle Code Section 23152(f) it is unlawful to drive under the influence of drugs, to include marijuana,” the release concluded.