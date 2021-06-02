Driver arrested in El Monte hit-and-run that critically injured pedestrian may have been intoxicated: Police

Authorities respond to investigate the scene of a hit-and-run crash that left a woman critically injured in El Monte on June 2, 2021. (KTLA)

After quickly tracking down a suspect in a hit-and-run that critically injured a female pedestrian iin El Monte Wednesday, investigators are now working to determine if he was intoxicated at the time of the crash, officials said.

Multiple witnesses called 911 around 3:15 p.m. to report a hit-and-run in the 4300 block of Cypress Avenue, El Monte police Lt. Christopher Cano said.

Responding officers found a woman who’d been struck. She was hospitalized and later listed in critical but stable condition at the Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center, Cano said.

Bystanders were able to describe the vehicle involved to police, and investigators were able to develop further leads after reviewing home surveillance cameras in the area. It led them to the driver’s home, according to Cano.

The suspect was believed to be under the influence of alcohol, but that investigation is ongoing, the lieutenant said.

“We’re going to have to ascertain if the person was under the influence of alcohol at the time, while driving the motor vehicle and striking the pedestrian, or when they were home,” he said.

The suspect’s identity would not be available until the person was formally booked, Cano said.

No further details were immediately available.