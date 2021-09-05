Driver arrested in Long Beach crash that killed 16-year-old boy in crosswalk

A man was arrested in connection with a deadly crash that killed a teen boy who was crossing a street in Long Beach, police said.

The crash happened around 9:07 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Los Coyotes Diagonal and Deborah Street, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

According to detectives, the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Tracker was traveling southbound on Los Coyotes Diagonal when he struck the teen boy who was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.



“Upon arrival, officers discovered an injured pedestrian in the roadway. Good Samaritans and officers performed life-saving measures until the Long Beach Fire Department arrived,” police said in a statement. “Despite their efforts, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was determined deceased at the scene by Fire Department personnel.”

The boy’s name was not released due to his age, but his family was notified. Police said he lived in the city.



Kevin Chris Dahl, 33, of Lakewood, was subsequently arrested and booked for one count of gross vehicular manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence.

His bail was set at $100,000.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact L.B.P.D Collision Investigation Detective Kevin Matter or Detective Joseph Johnson at 562-570-7355.