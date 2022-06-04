A man was trapped inside his vehicle and needed to be rescued from fire crews after he crashed his car into 10 parked vehicles in Orange Saturday morning.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Tustin Street, according to the Orange Police Department.

The man was driving a Toyota Prius when he slammed into the parked vehicles, including one vehicle that was occupied at the time.

Video from the scene showed the driver of the Prius trapped inside his mangled car. He was rescued by fire crews and loaded into a stretcher before he was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Police say the man will be arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence once he is released from the hospital.

No one in the occupied vehicle was injured, and no other injuries were reported.

The crash is currently under investigation.