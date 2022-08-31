A driver struck two pedestrians and at least one “structure” at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday.

The incident occurred about 9:53 a.m. near Terminal 1, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey stated in a news alert.

The driver of a passenger van hit the pedestrians, then continued on to collide with at least on other structure, Humphrey said.

One of the pedestrians, described only as an adult, declined medical care at the scene.

The other pedestrian, an adult male, was taken to the hospital in fair condition, Humphrey said.

The driver of the van, also and adult male, was transported to a hospital in fair condition as well.

There was no immediate word on what caused the collision.