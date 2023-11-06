Driver caught on dashcam video striking bicyclist, fleeing scene in Orange County

A driver struck a bicyclist and left the scene of the collision early Monday morning, and the whole incident was caught on dashcam video.

The collision occurred around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of South Euclid Street and West Katella Avenue in Anaheim.

Dashcam footage shows that the impact of the crash threw the victim off their bike and into the roadway.

Dashcam video caught the moment when a bicyclist was struck in Anaheim, CA on Nov. 6, 2023.

Instead of stopping to render aid and identify themselves, the driver quickly accelerated and fled the area.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

A vehicle description for the suspect has not yet been released.