Driver crashes into building after high-speed pursuit in Hyde Park on March, 3, 2023. (KTLA)

A suspect crashed into a building following a high-speed pursuit in Hyde Park on Friday afternoon.

The driver was initially wanted for reckless driving, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pursuit started around Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and continued eastbound.

The vehicle later crashed into a commercial building on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue around 4:46 p.m., officials said.

After the collision, the driver hopped out of the car and began running down 2nd Avenue before they were caught shortly after and taken into custody.

Two passengers remained trapped inside the car and required extrication by firefighters, police said.

Sky5 images show the suspect’s vehicle fully inside the building, leaving a trail of destruction and debris behind.

All three suspects were transported to a local hospital for treatment with unknown conditions.

It’s unclear what the destroyed building houses.

The incident remains under investigation.