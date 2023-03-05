Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a driver suspected of traveling at a high rate of speed lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a one-story commercial building Sunday in Irwindale.

First responders with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene, near East Arrow Highway and Calmview Street, just after 5:30 p.m.

Photos from the wreckage show a sizable hole in the exterior of the commercial structure, with the force of the collision causing the car’s engine to shoot inside of the building. A parked pickup truck was also swiped during the incident.

“My brother called me and said, ‘Hey, someone crashed, and they trashed my truck. The motor was, like, inside the office and all that,’” said Jonathan Martinez, the brother of one of the business owners operating out of the building.

Irwindale police temporarily closed eastbound lanes of Arrow Highway, near Calmview Street, while crews worked to clear the area. All lanes have since reopened.

Wreckage seen of a vehicle after it ran into a structure in Irwindale Mar. 5, 2023 (Irwindale PD).

Wreckage seen of a vehicle after it ran into a structure in Irwindale Mar. 5, 2023 (KTLA).

The force of the collision caused the vehicle’s engine to shoot out of the car’s frame and into the building Mar. 5, 2023 (KTLA)

Tow truck hauling off the engine that came out of the car during the collision Mar. 5, 2023 (KTLA)

Pickup truck swiped during the collision Mar. 5, 2023 (KTLA)

Street signs knocked over during the collision Mar. 5, 2023 (Irwindale PD)

Tape blocking the scene off after the structure was red-tagged by building and safety inspectors Mar. 5, 2023 (KTLA)

Inspectors with building and safety red-tagged the structure, meaning it is not currently safe for anyone to enter.

“We implore the public to lease drive safely. It is a miracle both occupants escaped with minor injuries,” authorities with the Irwindale Police Department said.