Pursuit ends with car crashing into home in Bell; suspected driver in custody

One person is in custody after authorities say she crashed her vehicle into a home in Bell while trying to flee from officers Tuesday morning.

The incident began shortly after 2 a.m. on Rosecrans Avenue near the 710 Freeway in Paramount, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers tried to pull a light-colored Nissan Altima over for speeding but the driver instead got onto the northbound 710 Freeway and a pursuit ensued.

The driver exited the freeway before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a home near the intersection of King and Brompton avenues in Bell, the spokesperson said.

The car hit a fence at a neighboring home before ending up in a living room.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

A female at the scene, believed to be the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken into custody.