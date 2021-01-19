Pursuit ends with car crashing into home in Bell; suspected driver in custody

One person is in custody after authorities say she crashed her vehicle into a home in Bell while trying to flee from officers Tuesday morning.
The incident began shortly after 2 a.m. on Rosecrans Avenue near the 710 Freeway in Paramount, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.
Officers tried to pull a light-colored Nissan Altima over for speeding but the driver instead got onto the northbound 710 Freeway and a pursuit ensued.
The driver exited the freeway before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a home near the intersection of King and Brompton avenues in Bell, the spokesperson said.
The car hit a fence at a neighboring home before ending up in a living room.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
A female at the scene, believed to be the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken into custody.