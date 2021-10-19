Driver crashes into pole after being shot at in San Bernardino, police say

The driver of a car that crashed into a pole and caught fire late Monday night had been shot at by someone in another vehicle, police said.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. when the motorist was driving westbound on Highland Avenue, San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Equino Thomas stated in an email.

The motorist was being followed by another vehicle for unknown reasons, Equino said.

As the two vehicles approached Medical Center Drive, a gunman fired several rounds at the motorist, however he was not struck by the gunfire.

It is unclear if the motorist fired back at the other vehicle at some point during the incident, Equino said.

The motorist then lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a power pole, shearing it off at its foundation.

The driver sustained moderate injuries in the crash but managed to run out of his vehicle as it began to catch fire.

He was treated at the scene by emergency personnel.

The gunman’s vehicle, described as a dark colored sedan, fled the area.

Authorities found evidence of a shooting at the scene and are currently investigating.

It is unclear if the incident was captured on surveillance video.