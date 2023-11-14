Driver crashes into restaurant in West Hollywood

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to West Hollywood after a driver crashed their car into a local restaurant Tuesday night.
Calls about the crash at 7141 Santa Monica Boulevard, near Formosa Avenue, came in just before 7 p.m., officials confirmed to KTLA.
Video of the scene captured by Sky5 showed heavy damage to Jones restaurant. A portion of the structure was completely destroyed, with bricks and other debris piled on the sidewalk after the collision.
Details are limited and it’s unclear what led the driver of the dark-colored four-door sedan to crash into the building.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
It’s unknown if alcohol and or drugs may have been a factor in the collision.
Traffic in the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Formosa Avenue was expected to be impacted as authorities investigated and crews worked to clear the scene.