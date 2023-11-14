Driver crashes into restaurant in West Hollywood

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to West Hollywood after a driver crashed their car into a local restaurant Tuesday night.

Calls about the crash at 7141 Santa Monica Boulevard, near Formosa Avenue, came in just before 7 p.m., officials confirmed to KTLA.

Video of the scene captured by Sky5 showed heavy damage to Jones restaurant. A portion of the structure was completely destroyed, with bricks and other debris piled on the sidewalk after the collision.

First responders on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle into Jones restaurant in West Hollywood on Nov. 14, 2023. (KTLA)

First responders on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle into Jones restaurant in West Hollywood on Nov. 14, 2023. (KTLA)

Details are limited and it’s unclear what led the driver of the dark-colored four-door sedan to crash into the building.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

It’s unknown if alcohol and or drugs may have been a factor in the collision.

Traffic in the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Formosa Avenue was expected to be impacted as authorities investigated and crews worked to clear the scene.