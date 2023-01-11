Firefighters were at the scene of a Sierra Madre restaurant where a vehicle crashed into the outdoor dining portion of the establishment on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. at a restaurant called The Only Place in Town, located at 110 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., near Auburn Avenue.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed first responders standing near the vehicle, which appeared to have collided with some k-rails before hitting the metal railing of the restaurant’s outdoor seating area.

It’s unclear what led to the crash and whether or not anyone was injured or seated outside at the time.

Police were also on the scene investigating. Sierra Madre Boulevard was closed in both directions while authorities worked to clear the area.