Police are trying to determine what caused a driver to slam into the side of an elementary school in Anaheim Monday night.

The car crashed into Clara Barton Elementary School in the 1900 block of West Clearbrook Lane around 7:50 p.m., Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Sutter said.

Arriving officers found the crash involved a single vehicle that drove through a gate before slamming into some lunch tables and finally hitting the side of the school’s library.

The driver appeared to have been traveling eastbound on West Niobe Avenue before losing control and crashing into the school.

The driver was detained following the incident while investigators determined the cause of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

School officials were at the scene and expected classes to resume Tuesday, although the library would remain closed.

Anyone with further information about the crash was urged to call the police department at 714-765-1900.