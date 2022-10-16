One person died and another was injured after a car struck a tree in Montebello on Oct. 16, 2022. (KTLA)

A man died and his passenger was seriously injured after the driver lost control of his car and struck a tree in Montebello Sunday evening.

The crash at Olympic Boulevard and Taylor Avenue was reported at about 7:40 p.m., according to the Montebello Police Department.

After losing control and hitting a tree on the south sidewalk along Olympic Boulevard, the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to Michael Chee, the city’s director of public affairs and IT.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Chee added.