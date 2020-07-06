Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in possible alcohol-related crash: Rialto police

Alcohol may have been a factor in an apparent high-speed crash that left a driver dead after he was ejected from his car in Rialto early Monday, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a collision near Merrill and Yucca avenues around 1:45 a.m., according to a Rialto Police Department news release.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man lying on the ground near a damaged Honda Civic. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified him as 26-year-old Steven Cardona of Rialto.

Investigators believe the car was driving westbound on Merrill at “extremely high speeds” when the driver apparently lost control near Cactus Avenue, the release stated. The Civic jumped a curb and slammed into two trees and a wall before Cardona was ejected from the car.

“Alcohol appears to have played a factor in this collision,” officials said in the release. They did not indicate whether the driver was wearing a seat belt.

No one else was inside the car at the time and no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Traffic Division at 909-421-4981. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through WeTip by dialing 800-782-7463.