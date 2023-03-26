A man was pronounced dead early Sunday morning after his vehicle went off a bridge and landed on its roof on a roadway below near Boyle Heights.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway at Whittier Blvd., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A collision involving two vehicles happened on the roadway above the 5 Freeway; one of the vehicles was sent off the bridge and down onto the freeway below where it landed on its roof.

A man died after his vehicle went off a bridge and landed below on the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights on March 26, 2023

The driver of that vehicle, a dark-colored BMW coupe, was trapped in the overturned vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if there were any additional injuries, according to officials.

The southbound side of the 5 Freeway was shut down briefly Sunday morning as part of the crash investigation and for cleanup operations.

The crash remains under investigation.