A driver was killed after their vehicle went off a cliff in Chatsworth.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, firefighters found the vehicle over the side of Santa Susana Pass Road with the driver dead.

A dog was located in or near the vehicle, authorities said. Los Angeles Animal Services is responding to assist with the canine, who appeared to be in good condition.

“Firefighters are conducting a wider search of the area,” LAFD said. “So far, no additional patients have been located.”

The Los Angeles Police Department and the L.A. County Medical Examiner are handling the investigation.

Santa Susana Pass Road is closed indefinitely in both directions west of Iverson Road and The Church at Rocky Peak.