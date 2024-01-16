A driver was hospitalized after falling from a moving motorhome on the 14 Freeway in Newhall Monday.

Part of the incident was captured on video when the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway just south of Newhall Avenue.

Dashcam video shared with KTLA by @1967dodgedart shows the RV grinding against the center divider while a man is rolling on the ground on the other side of the divider.

A man is seen on the 14 Freeway after an RV hit the center divider on Jan. 15, 2024. (@1967dodgedart)

The driver had been ejected after the vehicle hit the center divider, the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal.

The victim was conscious and breathing when the fire department arrived, according to The Signal’s report.

KTLA is attempting to get an update on the condition of the man, who was said to have sustained major injuries in the incident.

Lanes on both sides of the freeway were closed for several hours as investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash.