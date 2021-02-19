Driver fatally shot by police after allegedly driving toward officers outside Costa Mesa hotel

Police fatally shot a motorist who struck another person while allegedly driving toward officers in Costa Mesa Friday, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. outside a La Quinta Inn at 1515 S. Coast Drive, off Harbor Boulevard along the 405 Freeway, according to Costa Mesa police.

Officers made contact with the vehicle’s three occupants and wound up pulling a male and female from the car, police said.

Authorities did not provide information on why they detained the pair.

A third person was in the driver’s seat and began driving toward officers, at which point at least one officer opened fire, officials said.

One other person was injured when they were struck by the vehicle, but no officers were hurt. It wasn’t immediately clear if the person struck was connected to the incident or a bystander.

The driver and person hit by the car were both taken to the hospital, where the driver succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The second person hurt was listed in stable condition.

Costa Mesa police and Orange County district attorney’s investigators were still processing the scene Friday afternoon.

No further details were available.