Driver fatally shot on 405 Fwy in Seal Beach area, crashes into another car

Authorities asked the public’s help in their investigation of a deadly shooting on the 405 Freeway in the Seal Beach area on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of shots fired at the location just after 6 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

They found the driver of a Hyundai Elantra near the center divider on the northbound 405, south of the 605 Freeway, CHP Officer Duane Graham said. The driver “appeared to be the victim of a fatal gunshot wound,” Graham said.

CHP did not identify the victim but described him as a man in his mid-20s.

The victim apparently collided with a Honda Accord, and his vehicle came to rest at the median, the officer said.

Authorities did not report any other injuries as a result of the crash. CHP believes the shooter possibly drove a white Mercedes S500 or S550 model.

Video from the scene shows a long line of vehicles exiting the freeway as officials investigated the shooting.

Highway Patrol asked any witnesses who have not come forward to contact its Westminster office.

CHP did not provide information about a possible motive in the incident.