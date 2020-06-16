Pursuit suspect in stolen vehicle hospitalized after violent crash in Baldwin Hills

A stolen vehicle pursuit in South Los Angeles ended in a violent crash in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw neighborhood late Monday night.

The chase started shortly after 10 p.m. but only lasted two or three minutes before the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Marlton Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

Elder Zacarias was driving through that intersection when he says the pursuit driver ran a red light and struck his vehicle. “She was zooming. She was really, really zooming,” Zacarias said.

Zacarias and his passenger both walked away from the crash OK but the pursuit vehicle careened into a nearby palm tree.

Video from the scene showed the heavily damaged vehicle had wrapped around the palm tree.

The unidentified driver was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Marlton Avenue was closed for several hours during the investigation.