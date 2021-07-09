Driver found dead in vehicle, prompting closure of 605 Fwy in Hawaiian Gardens area

The 605 Freeway was partially closed Friday morning after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Hawaiian Gardens area, officials said.

A California Highway Patrol officer was driving on the freeway around 5 a.m. when he spotted a stopped vehicle and saw the driver slumped over, according to a CHP official at the scene.

The driver, who had a single gunshot wound to his chest, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said they found a firearm in the vehicle.

CHP officials said it’s unclear if any foul play was involved.

Investigators closed down two northbound lanes of the freeway for hours at Carson Street as they probed the scene. The lanes were reopened around 9:15 a.m.

Morning traffic was seen backed up for miles while the freeway was closed for the investigation.

Authorities have not identified the driver and no further details were immediately available.