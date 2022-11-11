An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday.

The gunshots were reported around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of West 69th Street and South Western Avenue, a Los Angles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

In the driver’s seat of the vehicle, responding officers found an unresponsive man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The unidentified man, believed to be about 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not provide a description of any suspect or suspects.