Driver found shot to death inside vehicle stopped in the middle of Santa Ana street

Officers respond to the scene of a shooting in Santa Ana on July 20, 2020. (KTLA)

A man was found shot to death behind the wheel of a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of a Santa Ana street early Monday morning, police said.

Officers arrived at the 500 block of South Flower Street and found the unresponsive man slumped over in his seat with gunshot wounds to his upper body, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

Paramedics responded and pronounced him dead at the scene. Authorities have not identified the victim.

Police said it’s unknown who fired at the man or what led up to the shooting.

Santa Ana police Cmdr. Andy Alvarez said the gunshot wounds were found on the man’s head and neck area.

Detectives asked members of the public to come forward with any details that may help the investigation.

Those with information can call the Santa Ana Police Department’s homicide detectives at 714-245-8390 or call Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.