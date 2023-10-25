An Arleta traffic crash led one driver to intentionally strike a person with their car Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crash was reported at Terra Bella Street and Beachy Avenue at about 11:45 p.m., police said, though the call was upgraded to an assault with a deadly weapon in the 9600 block of Beachy Avenue.

The deadly weapon in question was a blue Hyundai, which hit a pedestrian after an altercation.

That pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Police are looking for two suspects, one with wavy hair and all black clothing and the other a man also wearing all black clothing.

No further details were available.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.