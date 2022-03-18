A man driving in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles has died after being struck by gunfire from another vehicle Thursday night, police said.

Emergency crews called to the intersection of West Vernon Avenue and Figueroa Street around 11 p.m. located a vehicle that had crashed into a nearby light pole, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

A witness said she heard four shots and went to help the victim after his vehicle crashed.

“When he crashed into this pole, that’s when I ran over and started yanking it open to make sure he started talking to me,” witness Madonna Smarr said.

The victim, described only as a male Hispanic, was still in the driver’s seat of the vehicle when emergency crews arrived.

He was transported from the scene in critical condition, but later died at the hospital, police said.

The suspect apparently struck the back of another vehicle while driving away from the area, video showed.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

No motive for the shooting has been released.