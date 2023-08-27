Police on Sunday identified the driver involved in a crash that killed three Uber passengers and left the driver and another passenger hospitalized in the unincorporated Westmont area over the weekend.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Century Boulevard.

Investigators said the suspect’s car ran a red light when it struck the side of the ride-share vehicle.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Gregory Black, who police say faces vehicular manslaughter charges.

The occupants of the Uber vehicle included the 38-year-old female driver, a male passenger, and three female passengers who died as a result of the crash.

The three victims were identified as Juvelyn Arroyo, 23, Veronica Amezola, 23, and Kimberly Izquierdo, 27. Police said two of the three were sisters.

The driver and male passenger were expected to recover at a hospital.

After striking the victim’s vehicle, police say that Black’s car spun out of control and landed on the center median. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and arrested.

Tragically, police believe the deadly crash could’ve been easily avoided.

“It’s frustrating because, if you just drive the speed limit, slow down, follow the laws of the land, this wouldn’t happen,” said LAPD Sgt. Clarence Perkins.

An Uber spokesperson released a statement to KTLA on the crash, saying:

“We are heartbroken, and our thoughts are with the families of those involved in this devastating crash. We hope the driver and rider who survived recover swiftly.”