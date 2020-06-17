Driver in 2019 wrong-way crash that killed 65-year-old woman in Newport Beach arrested in Montana

A man who was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz in 2019 when a wrong-way crash occurred killing a woman on a Newport Beach highway was arrested this week in Montana, officials said.

Luke Fitch is seen in an undated booking photo released by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Luke Fitch, 24, of Newport Beach, was arrested Thursday in Whitefish, Montana by U.S. Marshals on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera told KTLA. The details of Fitch’s arrest were unknown, but jail records from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office listed Fitch as a fugitive from justice.

The deadly head-on collision, which was originally investigated by the CHP as a possible intentional act, happened on June 5, 2019, on State Route 73 in Newport Beach. Fitch’s silver Mercedes-Benz was driving southbound on the northbound side of the highway close to Campus Drive when it slammed into a white BMW killing that car’s driver, the CHP reported at the time.

CHP officials identified the BMW driver as 65-year-old Arda Gulesserian, but a nephew identified her as Arda Melikyan, 64. CHP officials said the fatal crash was being investigated as a possible intentional act.

From left: Arda Melikyan is seen in an undated photo provided by her family, and Luke Fitch is shown in a photo posted to his Facebook page on May 10, 2019.

Fitch was going at least 100 mph before the deadly crash occurred, according to the CHP, and was seen speeding erratically on surface streets before getting onto the freeway.

Fitch was being held on $750,000 bail.