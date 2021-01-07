Driver in Boyle Heights hit-and-run crash that left woman injured is arrested: LAPD

A vehicle and driver involved in a Boyle Heights hit-and-run crash are seen in photos provided by the LAPD on Dec. 31, 2020.

A man suspected of injuring a woman in a Boyle Heights hit-and-run crash has been arrested, Los Angeles Police Department officials announced Wednesday.

The crash occurred about 5:35 p.m. Dec. 19 when a woman described as being elderly was walking with her husband near the intersection of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and Soto Street.

The crash victim is seen in a photo released by the LAPD on Dec. 31, 2020.

The driver of a truck turned left onto Soto and struck the victim, knocking her to the ground. The driver did not stop and continued south on Soto, police said.

Late last month, authorities released surveillance video of the suspected driver at a gas station before the crash. They also released an image of the victim holding her arm in a cast.

Then on Monday, a traffic lieutenant who was investigating the crash spotted a truck that looked like the vehicle involved in the crash. He directed the driver to pull over and he recognized the person behind the wheel as the suspected hit-and-run driver.

Jose Farias, 26, of Huntington Park was arrested in connection with the incident.

No further details about the crash or the arrest have been released.