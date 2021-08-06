Driver in custody after mother, child struck in Venice

Police investigate after a mother and daughter were struck by a car in Venice on Aug. 6, 2021. (LAPD Lt. Ensley via Twitter)

A driver is in custody Friday after allegedly hitting a mother and child in Venice and then attempting to flee the scene.

Officers were called to the intersection of Speedway and Galleon Street just before 8:45 a.m.

Investigators believe the driver struck the two victims and then hit a pole in an attempt to get away, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jader Chaves said.

An image from the scene showed a black sedan with damage to the front passenger side after colliding with a pole.

The mother and child did not appear to be seriously injured in the crash but were transported to a local hospital as a precaution, according to police.

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody, Chaves said.

Investigators are evaluating whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The intersection was closed during the investigation but has since reopened, police said.