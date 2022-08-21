The California Board of Registered Nursing has suspended the license of Nicole Linton, the traveling nurse accused of being behind the wheel during a fiery crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people.

Linton’s license was suspended by court order while she awaits trial for the deadly crash.

The 37-year-old traveling nurse from Texas allegedly drove her two-door Mercedes-Benz into a crowded intersection at Slauson and La Brea avenues on Aug. 5. Authorities estimate she was traveling at speeds upward of 90 mph as she sped through the red light. The posted speed limit in the area is 35 mph.

She faces six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, officials announced earlier this month.

Linton made her first court appearance on Aug. 8, and is currently being held in custody without bail. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Linton could face up to 90 years to life in prison if convicted.

Witnesses at the scene described the carnage of the crash, likening it to an explosion.

Veronica Esquival was at a nearby gas station when the crash happened and said the body of a small child landed in front of her.

“One of the workers came and saw me with the baby and took the baby out of my hands. Somebody tried to resuscitate the baby but the baby was gone,” Esquivel said at the time.

Six children and two adults were among those hospitalized after the crash. Linton had to be cut from her vehicle by first responders with heavy equipment, but escaped with only minor injuries.

Among those killed in the crash was 23-year-old Asherey Ryan who was six months pregnant at the time. Her 11-month-old son Alonzo, and her fiancé, Reynold Lester were also killed.

At a memorial held at the crash site, Sha’seana Kerr, Ryan’s younger sister, said she forgave Linton for the crash, saying that the Houston nurse would have to “l ive with this for the rest of her life.”

Another woman named Lynette Nobel was identified by loved ones as a victim in the crash.

As part of her license suspension, Linton is prohibited from “engaging, either directly or indirectly, in any activity for which a registered nursing license is required,” according to court documents. Her suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of her criminal trial or a court-order reinstates her.

Linton remains in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Chinatown. Her next court date is set for Aug. 31.

In the aftermath of the crash, community members have called for increased traffic control and police patrols in the area. But mostly, those affected by the crash are asking drivers to be courteous and thoughtful when behind the wheel, in hopes of preventing another tragedy.