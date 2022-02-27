Driver in Florence-Firestone crash had been shot in upper torso: LASD

The driver of a car that crashed into a parked vehicle in Florence-Firestone early Sunday morning had been fatally shot, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver, a man whose identity was not released, crashed into another car just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of East 77th Street and Crockett Boulevard, the LASD said in a release.

When deputies arrived, they found that the man had been shot in his upper torso, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. A woman who was also in the car was uninjured, the Sheriff’s Department added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.



To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org.