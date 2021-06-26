Driver in road rage shooting death of Aiden Leos released after posting bail

Wynne Lee, at left, Marcus Anthony Eriz are seen in booking photos released June 7, 2021, by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The woman driver in the road rage shooting that killed Aiden Leos on an Orange County freeway has been released after posting bail, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department online records.

Wynne Lee, 23, was accused of being an accessory in the shooting that led to Leos’ death.

Her bail was recently reduced from $500,000 to $100,000.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Larry Yellin told Lee that if she is able to post bail she must agree to GPS monitoring, she will not be allowed to drive and cannot have any contact with her boyfriend, Marcus Eriz, who is accused of murder.

On May 21, 6-year-old Aiden Leos was sitting in a booster seat in the right rear passenger side of his mother’s car on State Route 55 when he was fatally shot.

Both Eriz and Lee pleaded not guilty. Eriz is being held without bail.