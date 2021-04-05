Driver in stolen vehicle pursuit in standoff with police after crashing in Beverly Hills

A stretch of Wilshire Boulevard was shut down in Beverly Hills Monday evening after the driver in a stolen vehicle pursuit crashed and refused to leave the vehicle, officials said.

The pursuit began around 4:40 p.m. and ended a short time later on Wilshire at the intersection with Doheny Drive, according to Beverly Hills police Lt. Kim.

Aerial video of the scene showed the suspect’s white Toyota Corolla collided with another white sedan.

At least one armored SWAT vehicle, seven police vehicles and two fire trucks were also at the scene as of 6:30 p.m., while the suspect remained barricaded in the Toyota.

Kim said other people involved were hospitalized, but he was unsure how many. He did not have information on the extent of their injuries, other than that they were not life-threatening.

SWAT officers at the scene were working on removing the pursuit driver from the stolen car.

Wilshire Boulevard was closed between Oakhurst and Almont drives until further notice, officials said.

SIGALERT IN BEVERLY HILLS: WILSHIRE BLVD FROM OAKHURST DR TO ALMONT DR BLOCKED FOR UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO BEVERLY HILLS PD ACTIVITY — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) April 6, 2021