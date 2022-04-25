A man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after he crashed his car into the side of a building in Jurupa Valley Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. on the 4100 block of Soto Avenue.

The man’s dark Dodge Charger went off the right side of the westbound 60 Freeway where it collided with a concrete block building, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The man was able to get himself out of the vehicle on his own, but was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The vehicle sustained heavy front end damage and the driver’s side airbag deployed in the crash.

The Riverside County Building and Safety Department was called to the scene to inspect the structural integrity of the building.

The vehicle also struck an electric pole, according to the California Highway Patrol online incident log. Crews from Southern California Edison were dispatched to the area to assist, CHP said.

No other injuries were reported in the crash, fire officials said.