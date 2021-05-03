Driver killed, 2 children seriously injured after car runs red light in Rialto collision: Police

A man was killed and four people, including two children, were injured after a car collision in Rialto, officials announced Monday.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a traffic collision in the area of Merrill and Cedar avenues, the Rialto Police Department said in a news release.

Police arrived to find a white 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse occupied by a man in the driver’s seat and two seriously injured children in the back seats, according to the department.

The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Colton resident Nathaniel Cardenas, was pronounced dead at the scene, Rialto Police said.

Paramedics transported the children, aged 4 and 8, to a local hospital for treatment.

The other vehicle involved, a black 2012 Audi A6, was occupied by a 23-year-old male driver and a 26-year-old passenger.

The driver of the Audi sustained minor injuries, while the passenger sustained moderate injuries. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation found that the Mitsubishi was traveling eastbound on Merrill Avenue toward a red light at Cedar Avenue. At the same time, the Audi was traveling southbound on Cedar Avenue toward the green light at Merrill Avenue.

As the Audi entered the intersection on the green signal, the Mitsubishi ran the red light and was broadsided by the Audi, police said.

The driver of the Audi remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The Rialto Police Department requests that anyone with information about the incident call 909-421-4981. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at 800-782-7463, and reference case #932103894.