Driver killed, 2 passengers injured in possible alcohol-related crash: Santa Ana police

Alcohol may have been a factor in an apparent high-speed crash that left a driver dead and two passengers hospitalized in Santa Ana early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded after receiving multiple calls about a crash in the area of 4800 W. McFadden Ave. around 12:16 a.m., according to a Santa Ana Police Department news release.

Police believe the driver of a Ford Edge was traveling east on McFadden Avenue at a high rate of speed with two passengers when it rear-ended a Toyota Sequoia that had been traveling in the same direction.

After colliding with the Toyota, authorities said the Ford SUV veered up onto a sidewalk, where it struck a utility pole.

The driver of the Ford SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two passengers were injured and transported to a local hospital. Neither the driver nor the passengers have been identified by authorities.

Officials said none of the occupants in the Toyota SUV were injured from the incident.

Police later found “numerous containers of alcohol” in the Ford, which led investigators to believe that alcohol likely played a role in the crash.

No further details were immediately available, and the crash remains under active investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call the traffic division of the Santa Ana Police Department at 714-245-8216.