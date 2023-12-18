One person was killed and four others injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Sun Valley Sunday night.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in the 13200 block of Roscoe Boulevard near Grace Community Church.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows sparks flying from a car as it collides with two other vehicles.

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash in Sun Valley on Dec. 17, 2023. (RMG News)

It then struck a parked vehicle and pole before overturning and coming to a rest on the street.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The deadly collision comes just one day after a hit-and-run crash killed a 15-year-old father-to-be on Strathern Street.

An SUV lost control just after 11 p.m. and hit several parked vehicles. One of those vehicles struck and killed the teen, identified by family members as Carlos Alberto Pech.

Carlos Alberto Pech, 15, an expectant father was killed in Sun Valley by a 22-year-old hit-and-run driver on Dec. 16, 2023. (GoFundMe)

The driver fled the scene but was later found and arrested.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Pech’s family with funeral expenses.