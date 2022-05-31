A driver was killed after a car crashed into a La Verne backyard Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported about 9:30 a.m. along the 500 block of Baseline Road.

The driver of the car apparently lost control, jumped the curb and slammed into the back wall of the home, officials said.

The car burst into flames in the yard and residents helped extinguish the flames with a hose, California Highway Patrol Officer Rodrigo Jimenez said.

First responders tried to get the driver out, but he died at the scene.

He was only described as a 48-year-old La Verne man. No other injuries were reported.

The driver was apparently speeding before the crash, authorities said. The CHP received several calls about the car going over the posted speed limit in the area.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the mangled vehicle in the backyard of the home.

The impact left car parts scattered across the yard, and firefighters were attempting to get the car out, video from the scene showed.

La Verne police closed Baseline Road in the area amid the investigation.

No further details about the incident have been released.