Driver killed after car hits power pole in Riverside

A driver was killed early Sunday after losing control of his car in Riverside and hitting a power pole, authorities said.

First responders responded to the crash scene at Van Buren Boulevard and Duncan Avenue just before 5 a.m., the Riverside Police Department stated in a news release.

A preliminary investigation suggested that a black Kia sedan was traveling northbound on Van Buren Blvd when the driver lost control before the vehicle collided with a power pole, police said.

The car then came to a rest in a field just south of Duncan Avenue, authorities said.

The driver, who officials only identified as a 21-year old Riverside resident, died at the scene, officials said.

Police say another occupant of the vehicle fled the scene before authorities arrived. It’s unclear whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Riverside Police Traffic Detective R. McHugh at 951-826-8720.