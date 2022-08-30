The driver of a Tesla was killed after apparently crashing into a pole and a home in the Rolling Hills area late Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported about 11:40 a.m. in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The driver of the car was confirmed dead.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed firefighters still working on the car about an hour after the crash as debris was strewn around the yard of a home.

It is unclear if anyone inside the home was injured.